Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 12

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Sean and Ashley Smith of Statesville, a boy, Aiden Zain Smith, on Oct. 12.

To Bradley Hickey and Claudia Lopez of Statesville, a boy, Miles Autrey Hickey, on Oct. 15.

To Joseph and Brandi Carter of Union Grove, a girl, Alma Hope Carter, on Oct. 15.

To Garrett and Elizabeth Deweese of Mount Ulla, a girl, Maelyn Elizabeth Deweese, on Oct. 18.

To Tyler and Kristin Rasberry of Florence, South Carolina, a boy, Weston Anthony Rasberry, on Oct. 19.