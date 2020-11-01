Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 13

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dalton Jones and Ashleigh Campbell of Statesville, a boy, Zayde Matthew-Walker Jones, on Oct. 18.

To Alexander and Taylor Woods of Statesville, a boy, Everett Harrison Woods, on Oct. 19.

To Johnaton and Cassy Sutton of Mocksville, a girl, Noelle Felicity Sutton, on Oct. 20.

To Greg and Kate Lewis of Statesville, twins, a girl, Lina Coral June Lewis and Lawles Robert James Lewis, on Oct. 21.

To Markus and Yolanda Cromwell of Statesville, a boy, King Messiah Cromwell, on Oct. 22.

To Dereck and Scarlett Jones of Statesville, a boy, Titan Ezekiel Jones, on Oct. 24.