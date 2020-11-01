Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 13

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Dalton Jones and Ashleigh Campbell of Statesville, a boy, Zayde Matthew-Walker Jones, on Oct. 18.
To Alexander and Taylor Woods of Statesville, a boy, Everett Harrison Woods, on Oct. 19.
To Johnaton and Cassy Sutton of Mocksville, a girl, Noelle Felicity Sutton, on Oct. 20.
To Greg and Kate Lewis of Statesville, twins, a girl, Lina Coral June Lewis and Lawles Robert James Lewis, on Oct. 21.
To Markus and Yolanda Cromwell of Statesville, a boy, King Messiah Cromwell, on Oct. 22.
To Dereck and Scarlett Jones of Statesville, a boy, Titan Ezekiel Jones, on Oct. 24.
DAVIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
To Charles and Eleanor Harmon, a girl, Kyleigh Cheyenne Harmon, on Oct. 13.
