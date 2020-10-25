 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements:Oct. 14
Iredell County birth announcements:Oct. 14

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Kaylon Gryder and Hailey McGlamery of Statesville, a girl, Gracie Anne Gryder, on Oct. 14.

To Derrick and Misty Howard of North Wilkesboro, a boy, Sawyer Tate Howard, on Oct. 15.

To Conrad and Brandie Moose of Kannapolis, a boy, Aiden ZaneMartin Moose, on Oct. 16.

To Joseph Lane and Felicia Stevenson of Statesville, a girl, Violet Dawn Lane, on Oct. 17.

