Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 20

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Zachary Deal and Vanessa Villa of Harmony, a boy, Bennett Wilder Deal, on Oct. 20.
To Mikey and Amanda Billings of Statesville, a boy, Jackson Everest Billings, on Oct. 26.
To Justin and Marissa Pettit of Hiddenite, a girl, Brynlee Jae Pettit, on Oct. 26.
To Stanley Hill and Tamar Baytops of Statesville, a boy, J’len Lamar Hill, on Oct. 27.