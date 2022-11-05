Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 21

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bertha Ventuta Araiza of Statesville, a boy, Jair Ezequiel Ventuta Araiza, on Oct. 21.

To Perry and Kellie Reid of Statesville, a boy, James Perry Reid Jr., on Oct. 24.

To Caleb and Jessie Marshall of Olin, a girl, Gemma Claire Marshall, on Oct. 25.

To Zack and Elizabeth Worley of Yadkinville, a girl, Hatley Rae Worley, on Oct. 25.

To Yesenia Aguilar and Ivan Alejo of Statesville, a boy, Ivan Alejo, on Oct. 26.

To Jarrod and Maggie Hesson of Statesville, a boy, George Edward Hesson, on Oct. 28.