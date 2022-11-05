 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 21

  • 0
11-6 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bertha Ventuta Araiza of Statesville, a boy, Jair Ezequiel Ventuta Araiza, on Oct. 21.

To Perry and Kellie Reid of Statesville, a boy, James Perry Reid Jr., on Oct. 24.

To Caleb and Jessie Marshall of Olin, a girl, Gemma Claire Marshall, on Oct. 25.

People are also reading…

To Zack and Elizabeth Worley of Yadkinville, a girl, Hatley Rae Worley, on Oct. 25.

To Yesenia Aguilar and Ivan Alejo of Statesville, a boy, Ivan Alejo, on Oct. 26.

To Jarrod and Maggie Hesson of Statesville, a boy, George Edward Hesson, on Oct. 28.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyler’s pumpkin patch

Tyler’s pumpkin patch

When the autumn leaves and breeze roll in and everyone gets in the mood for everything “pumpkin,” who doesn’t want to visit a pumpkin patch? T…

‘This is really a lifesaver’

‘This is really a lifesaver’

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation recently gave a donation of $24,000 to the Mooresville Police Department to enable them to purchase de…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter