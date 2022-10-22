Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 3

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dakota Nelson and Kelsey Smoot of Harmony, a boy, David Allen Nelson, on Oct. 3.

To Erik and Kirsten Thomas of Statesville, a boy, James Clark Thomas, Oct. 4.

To Ryan and Haley Conino of Hiddenite, a girl, Adalyn Ruth Conino, on Oct. 4.

To Jacob and Tamaya Silva of Statesville, a girl, Juniper Gray Silva, on Oct. 4.

To Anthony and Katie Nix of Olin, a girl, Breighlyn Serenity Nix, on Oct. 4.

To Jasmine Jones of Statesville, a boy, Ja’von Tavis Oglesby Jones, on Oct. 5.

To Jason and Victoria Alexander of Harmony, a girl, Carlee James Alexander, on Oct. 7.

To Austin and Noel Hedley of Mooresville, a boy, Boston Gray Hedley, on Oct. 7.

To Abraham Solis and Mackenzie Allen Elkin, a girl, Arizona Rose Solis, on Oct. 8.

To Veronica Rankin of Statesville, a boy, Coda Brooks Rankin, on Oct. 9.

To Timothy and Kayley Crouch of Statesville, a girl, Hazel Lee Crouch, on Oct. 9.

To Mat and Kayla Dorsey of Statesville, a boy, Noah Mathew Dorsey, on Oct. 11.