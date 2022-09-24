 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12

9-25 birth annoucements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bradley and Christine Potter of Statesville, a girl, Ripley Elizabeth Potter, on Sept. 12.

To Haraston and Amber Johnson of North Wilkesboro, a girl, Sybil Gracelynn Jane Johnson, on Sept. 12.

To Samuel Stroud and Kelly Hughes of Hiddenite, a boy, Trevor Dawson Stroud, on Sept. 13.

To John and Chelsea Tiller of Statesville, a boy, Myles Lane Tiller, Sept. 13.

To Josiah Nixon and Jada Presbury of Statesville, a girl, Mariah Michelle Nixon, on Sept. 14.

To Josh Feimster and Denise Paularena of Statesville, a girl, Remi Rene Feimster, on Sept. 14.

To Kayla Elise Hall of Statesville, a girl, Kaisley Elliana Hall, on Sept. 15.

To Alexis Solis and Sarahi Ochoa Amaro of Statesville, a boy, Adriel Solis Ochoa, on Sept. 15.

To Sean and Ashley Smith of Mooresville, a girl, Amelia Jay Smith, on Sept. 15.

To Timothy and Kimberly Denny of Statesville, a girl, Kara Grace Denny, on Sept. 17.

