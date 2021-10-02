Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 18

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bronchae Smith II and Patricia Redman of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Martez Smith, on Sept. 18.

To Michael Adams and Breonna Warren of Statesville, a boy, Neko Vontavious Adams, on Sept. 21.

To Christopher Spears and Shaylee Taylor of Statesville, a girl, Haizley Layla Spears, on Sept. 22.

To Collin and Crystal Foster of Statesville, a girl, Tianna Lee Foster, on Sept. 25.

To Matthew Handy and Hailey Matheson of Statesville, a boy, Waylon Odell Handy, on Sept. 25.

To Chanie Rawlings of Statesville, a girl, Jurnee Delores Oglesby, on Sept. 25.