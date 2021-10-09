 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 27
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
10-10 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Angel and Jennifer Martinez of Statesville, a girl, Jennifer Catilyn Martinez, on Sept. 27.

To Janiya Ranelle Scott of Statesville, a boy, Shaeem Tremaine Miller Jr., on Sept. 28.

To Justin and Samantha Kiser of Statesville, a girl, Callie Parker Kiser, on Sept. 28.

To Hailey Lane and Emily Cash of Statesville, a boy, Jaxon James Steven Lane, on Sept. 29.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To Julian Goines and Kayla Smith of Statesville, a girl, Ella’Rose Marie Goines, on Sept. 29.

To Anthony and Laura Hill of Hiddenite, a boy, Elon Damian Chi Hill, on Sept. 29.

To Allen and Stephanie Morrison of Statesville, a boy, Luke Allen Morrison, on Sept. 29.

To Joshua and Emalee Cleveland of Mocksville, a boy, Jonathan Bryce Cleveland, on Sept. 30.

To Duncan and Laekan Holzworth of Harmony, a boy, Everest Graham Holzworth, on Sept. 30.

To Daniel and Sage Johnson of Hiddenite, a boy, Jaxon Cruz Johnson, on Oct. 1.

To Patrick and Bethany Bonner of Statesville, a boy, Graham Bennett Bonner, on Oct. 2.

To Josh Feimster and Denise Pallarena of Statesville, a boy, Jo’Monni Edward Feimster, on Oct. 5.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics