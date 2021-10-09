Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 27

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Angel and Jennifer Martinez of Statesville, a girl, Jennifer Catilyn Martinez, on Sept. 27.

To Janiya Ranelle Scott of Statesville, a boy, Shaeem Tremaine Miller Jr., on Sept. 28.

To Justin and Samantha Kiser of Statesville, a girl, Callie Parker Kiser, on Sept. 28.

To Hailey Lane and Emily Cash of Statesville, a boy, Jaxon James Steven Lane, on Sept. 29.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Julian Goines and Kayla Smith of Statesville, a girl, Ella’Rose Marie Goines, on Sept. 29.

To Anthony and Laura Hill of Hiddenite, a boy, Elon Damian Chi Hill, on Sept. 29.