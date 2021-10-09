Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 27

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Angel and Jennifer Martinez of Statesville, a girl, Jennifer Catilyn Martinez, on Sept. 27.
To Janiya Ranelle Scott of Statesville, a boy, Shaeem Tremaine Miller Jr., on Sept. 28.
To Justin and Samantha Kiser of Statesville, a girl, Callie Parker Kiser, on Sept. 28.
To Hailey Lane and Emily Cash of Statesville, a boy, Jaxon James Steven Lane, on Sept. 29.
To Julian Goines and Kayla Smith of Statesville, a girl, Ella’Rose Marie Goines, on Sept. 29.
To Anthony and Laura Hill of Hiddenite, a boy, Elon Damian Chi Hill, on Sept. 29.
To Allen and Stephanie Morrison of Statesville, a boy, Luke Allen Morrison, on Sept. 29.
To Joshua and Emalee Cleveland of Mocksville, a boy, Jonathan Bryce Cleveland, on Sept. 30.
To Duncan and Laekan Holzworth of Harmony, a boy, Everest Graham Holzworth, on Sept. 30.
To Daniel and Sage Johnson of Hiddenite, a boy, Jaxon Cruz Johnson, on Oct. 1.
To Patrick and Bethany Bonner of Statesville, a boy, Graham Bennett Bonner, on Oct. 2.
To Josh Feimster and Denise Pallarena of Statesville, a boy, Jo’Monni Edward Feimster, on Oct. 5.