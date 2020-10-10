Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 28

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Bradley Simmons and Rachel Royal of Taylorsville, a girl, Bailey Rose Simmons, on Sept. 28.
To Jonathon Gordon and Kristen Catron of Taylorsville, a boy, Leo Mark Gordon, on Sept. 30.
To Adrian and Destiny Whitener of Cleveland, a boy, Cameron Miles Whitener, on Sept. 30.
To Robert Stackhouse and Janice Jones of Statesville, a boy, Messiah Iman Stackhouse, on Oct. 2.
To Daniel Beltran and Roxana Lazo of Statesville, a girl, Allison Giselle Beltran-Lazo, on Oct. 3.
To John and Elizabeth Moseley of Statesville, a boy, Jerry Daniel Moseley, on Oct. 3.
