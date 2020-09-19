Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 9

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Tyeahra Tucker of Statesville, a girl, Ava Noelle Tucker, on Sept. 9.

To Jose Victor Arreola-Pacheco and Whitney Arreola of Statesville, a boy, Victor Mateo Grady Arreola, on Sept. 9.

To Mark Everidge and Laura Killian of Stony Point, a boy, Christopher Mark Everidge Jr., on Sept.12.

To Maressa Ann Martinez of Union Grove, a girl, Echo Rosemarie Martinez, on Sept. 12.