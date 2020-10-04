 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements
View Comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements

{{featured_button_text}}
10-4 births jpg
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jose Roldan and Adriana Gaspar of Statesville, a boy, Ethan Esteban Roldan, on Sept. 13.

To Justin Cowan and Jatana Little of Statesville, a boy, Jakor Ali Cowan, on Sept. 14.

To Craig Morrison and Alice Price of Statesville, a boy, Caiden Anthony Morrison, on Sept. 15.

To James and Atasha Coleman of Statesville, a girl, Raylynne Nova Coleman, on Sept. 16.

To Travis and Tina Clower of Statesville, a girl, Anna Pearl Clower, on Sept. 16.

To Christopher and Kathleen Pope of Statesville, a girl, Callie Mae Pope, on Sept. 17.

To Adam and Ashley Farr of Statesville, a boy, Ledger Patrick Farr, on Sept. 18.

To Micah and Katherine Kimberlin of Statesville, a girl, Isla Katherine Kimberlin, on Sept. 22.

To Jacob and Lauren Miles of Statesville, a girl, Laney Grace Miles, on Sept. 23.

To Mavric and Emily Langenstein, of Taylorsville, a boy, Cody Lane Langenstein, on Sept. 24.

To Crystal Cleveland of Statesville, a boy, Kaedyn La’Rae Cleveland, on Sept. 24.

To Carlos Rivera and Victoria Lasso of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Rivera-Lasso, on Sept. 24.

To Chanie Rawlings of Statesville, a boy, Marcus Dashaun Oglesby Jr., on Sept. 24.

To James and Janice Estes of Statesville a boy, Michael Ashley Estes, on Sept. 25.

To A’Leah Zhane’ Lackey of Statesville, a girl, A’Nyla Zhane’ Lackey, on Sept. 25.

To Hubert Redfear and Maria Hernandez of Statesville, a boy, Santiago Redfear Villegas, on Sept. 25.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets of the Week
Local News

Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive in Stat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics