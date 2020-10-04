Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jose Roldan and Adriana Gaspar of Statesville, a boy, Ethan Esteban Roldan, on Sept. 13.

To Justin Cowan and Jatana Little of Statesville, a boy, Jakor Ali Cowan, on Sept. 14.

To Craig Morrison and Alice Price of Statesville, a boy, Caiden Anthony Morrison, on Sept. 15.

To James and Atasha Coleman of Statesville, a girl, Raylynne Nova Coleman, on Sept. 16.

To Travis and Tina Clower of Statesville, a girl, Anna Pearl Clower, on Sept. 16.

To Christopher and Kathleen Pope of Statesville, a girl, Callie Mae Pope, on Sept. 17.