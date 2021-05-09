 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements:
Iredell County birth announcements:

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Virgil and Dominique Tauss of Statesville, a boy, Nicholas Shay Tauss, on April 26.

To Robert and Sara Bentley of Statesville, a girl, Zeah Joan Bentley, on April 26.

To Levi McCoy and Hayley Kelley of Stony Point, a boy, Weston Isaiah McCoy, on April 27.

To Akasha Sharpe of Statesville, a boy, Ashton Kordell Spencer Sharpe, on April 28.

To Tyler and Emily Angle of Stony Point, a boy, Benjamin Tyler Angle, on April 29.

To Trey and Kendra Kimmer of Statesville, a girl, Laken Rae Kimmer, on April 29.

