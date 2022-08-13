 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements

  • 0
8-14 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Richard and Lindsay Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Mackenzie Rebecca Jordan, on Aug. 1.

To Thomas and Morgan Engram of Statesville, a girl, Kennedy Rose Engram, on Aug. 1.

To Omar and Kara Antonio of Hickory, a girl, Daisy Grace Antonio, on Aug. 3.

People are also reading…

To Phillip and Monica Wall of Statesville, a girl, LyAnn Beth Wall, on Aug. 4.

To Courtney Thacker of Statesville, a boy, Cash Lee Thacker, on Aug. 4.

To Kevin and Kristy Velazquez of Statesville, a girl, Katie Elizabeth Velazquez, on Aug. 4.

To Jonathan and Holland Adams of Statesville, a boy, Holden Linn Adams, on Aug. 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomato plant reaches for the roof

Tomato plant reaches for the roof

Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it start…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming