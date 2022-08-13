Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Richard and Lindsay Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Mackenzie Rebecca Jordan, on Aug. 1.
To Thomas and Morgan Engram of Statesville, a girl, Kennedy Rose Engram, on Aug. 1.
To Omar and Kara Antonio of Hickory, a girl, Daisy Grace Antonio, on Aug. 3.
To Phillip and Monica Wall of Statesville, a girl, LyAnn Beth Wall, on Aug. 4.
To Courtney Thacker of Statesville, a boy, Cash Lee Thacker, on Aug. 4.
To Kevin and Kristy Velazquez of Statesville, a girl, Katie Elizabeth Velazquez, on Aug. 4.
To Jonathan and Holland Adams of Statesville, a boy, Holden Linn Adams, on Aug. 6.