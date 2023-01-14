 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements:

1-15 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Austin and Amber St. John of Harmony, a boy, Kyland Antoni Maxwell St. John, on Jan. 4.

To Kenny and Amy Benfield of Statesville, a girl, Amelia Zelda Benfield, on Jan. 4.

To Anthony and Bonnie Yeater of Statesville, a girl, Dakota Grace Yeater, on Jan. 5.

To Tyler Sauvageau and Whitney Davis of Statesville, a boy, Oliver Thomas Sauvageau, on Jan. 6

People are also reading…

To Enrique and Savannah Sandoval of Stony Point, a girl, Camila Blaire Sandoval, on Jan. 8.

To Matthew and Sierra Massey of Statesville, a girl, Ariel Renee Massey, on Jan. 8.

