Iredell County birth anouncements: Aug. 2
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Nathan and Mary Souther of Statesville, a girl, Lucy Jane Souther, on Aug. 2.

To Cordale Wicker and Brittany McDaniels of Statesville, a girl, Haisley Grace Wicker, on Aug. 4.

To Matt and Katie Summers, of Statesville, a boy, Eli Grant Summers, on Aug. 4.

To Kris and Tiffany DiStefano of Statesville, a girl, Madilyn Grace DiStefano, on Aug. 5.

To Tyler and Sara Guill of Statesville, a girl, Maggie Emma Guill, on Aug. 6.

To Brian and Stephanie Eades Campbell of Union Grove, a boy, Otto Shepherd Campbell, on Aug.6.

To Brian Campbell and Kellicia Freeman of Statesville, a girl, Ryan Tennessy Campbell, on Aug. 6.

To Brandon and Chasity Sharpe of Statesville, a girl, Brooklyn Danielle Sharpe, on Aug. 6.

To Logan Pharr and Aileen Echevarria of Stony Point, a girl, Luciana Marie Pharr, on Aug. 8.

