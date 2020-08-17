Iredell County birth anouncements: Aug. 2

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Nathan and Mary Souther of Statesville, a girl, Lucy Jane Souther, on Aug. 2.
To Cordale Wicker and Brittany McDaniels of Statesville, a girl, Haisley Grace Wicker, on Aug. 4.
To Matt and Katie Summers, of Statesville, a boy, Eli Grant Summers, on Aug. 4.
To Kris and Tiffany DiStefano of Statesville, a girl, Madilyn Grace DiStefano, on Aug. 5.
To Tyler and Sara Guill of Statesville, a girl, Maggie Emma Guill, on Aug. 6.
To Brian and Stephanie Eades Campbell of Union Grove, a boy, Otto Shepherd Campbell, on Aug.6.
To Brian Campbell and Kellicia Freeman of Statesville, a girl, Ryan Tennessy Campbell, on Aug. 6.
To Brandon and Chasity Sharpe of Statesville, a girl, Brooklyn Danielle Sharpe, on Aug. 6.
To Logan Pharr and Aileen Echevarria of Stony Point, a girl, Luciana Marie Pharr, on Aug. 8.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.