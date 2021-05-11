Iredell County Board of Commissioners a step closer to setting county's budget

Education, law enforcement and other public safety issues were the topics of the day as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held its budget meeting at the East Iredell Lions Club Community Park on Monday.
The county’s four meetings to hash out the budget give a glimpse into some of its concerns as it goes forward with the budget planning process. With a recommended budget of $236,155,420, the commissioners have plenty to consider as the estimated revenues are $242,081,760 as the county heads into June.
The increased budgets come as the state projects roughly a 5% growth in population for Iredell County. The estimated 2021 population is 185,011, which makes the county the 14th most populated in the state. However, in its budget message document, the county admitted that its low tax rate is a “double-edged sword.” One that can spur growth but also makes it difficult to cover all the services that similar-sized counties expect.
The county received 29 full-time and three part-time new position requests, including the addition of nine new positions at the sheriff’s office.
Previously, Chairman James Mallory had said while the board can achieve most of its goals with its current budget, if citizens expect the county to do more and provide more services, small tax increases would be needed.
Initially, a 1% increase in ad valorem and 2% in sales tax revenue were predicted, but while the sales tax estimate was accurate, the ad valorem tax revenue saw a 3.89% increase despite 2020 being overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county had attributed the stability thanks to stimulus and unemployment funds that kept the county from experiencing major drops in revenue. With an unemployment spike to 14.6% that peaked in 2020 before lowering to 4.4% as of March of this year, it’s easy to see why the commissioners seemed pleased with even modest increases in revenue for the county.
Education is 43% of the budget
The county’s largest expenses come in funding education as it makes up 42.82% of the budget recommended by County Manager Beth Jones, with public safety coming next at just over half of that at 21.50%.
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives nearly 30% of the budget that the county allocates to education while the Mooresville Graded School District (9.45%), Mitchell College (3.24%), and others are slated to get the remaining part of education’s nearly 43% share of the budget.
I-SS Superintendent Jeff James noted several things as he presented his budget including the idea of the return on investment for taxpayers. James noted that compared to similar school districts in the country with similar income levels, students in I-SS on average test two-thirds of a grade ahead in education level, or 0.69 to be precise.
“My biggest thing is to get the taxpayers to know you’re getting a good return on your investment,” James said.