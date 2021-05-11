Iredell County Board of Commissioners a step closer to setting county's budget

Education, law enforcement and other public safety issues were the topics of the day as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held its budget meeting at the East Iredell Lions Club Community Park on Monday.

The county’s four meetings to hash out the budget give a glimpse into some of its concerns as it goes forward with the budget planning process. With a recommended budget of $236,155,420, the commissioners have plenty to consider as the estimated revenues are $242,081,760 as the county heads into June.

The increased budgets come as the state projects roughly a 5% growth in population for Iredell County. The estimated 2021 population is 185,011, which makes the county the 14th most populated in the state. However, in its budget message document, the county admitted that its low tax rate is a “double-edged sword.” One that can spur growth but also makes it difficult to cover all the services that similar-sized counties expect.

The county received 29 full-time and three part-time new position requests, including the addition of nine new positions at the sheriff’s office.

Previously, Chairman James Mallory had said while the board can achieve most of its goals with its current budget, if citizens expect the county to do more and provide more services, small tax increases would be needed.