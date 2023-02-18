The people of Iredell County came through again.

The Lonely Children’s Fund reached and slightly exceeded its $30,000 goal. The total amount reached $30,459.

Thanks to your donations the children in foster care in Iredell County will have money for school pictures, field trips, athletic fees and other extras that they may not otherwise be able to experience.

For more than 60 years, the community has come through year after year to make sure foster children are able to have as much normalcy as possible.

And foster children have had any sense of normalcy disrupted through no fault of their own. They may be in foster care due to substance or physical abuse or other factors. Some are able to be placed with family members, but foster parents may be able to afford to provide the basics and anything extra is out of reach.

Iredell County Department of Social Services workers provided many examples of how donations to the fund make a difference in the life of foster children.

Here are some of those stories:

The Lonely Children’s Fund helped a 13-year-old boy purchase uniforms for school and new clothes. The child was able to receive his first pair of Nike sneakers and was so excited. The Lonely Children’s Fund assisted a family with purchasing fall clothes for a child that was in a trial home placement and the assistance helped to take a burden off the family.

The Lonely Children’s Fund has assisted over the years with art classes, tutoring, prom dresses, furniture, bedding, luggage and so much more.

This past July 2022, they were able to purchase plane tickets to move a sibling group of three to Utah, with their former foster parents/pre-adoptive parents. After moving the children there, additional costs were incurred to have the remainder of their personal items shipped to Utah. Like any child, they wanted their toys, bicycles and stuffed animals that they couldn’t sleep without.

Social workers said seeing the smiles on these children’s faces is priceless, and those smiles are thanks to the community’s generosity.

There are not enough works to say thank you to those who made this happen.

A couple of donations to the fund were incorrect in the original publication. Here are those donations:

Don Wall, in honor of my precious wife, Lena and all my grandchildren and all of the DSS staff, $300

Bob and Laura Johnson, in memory of Mike Greenwood, $200.