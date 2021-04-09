Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 1

Cheryl Fires West, 29, of Barriere Circle, Statesville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Tavisa Dsha Morgan, 25, of Stanley, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jake Elijah Jones, 27, of Prattville, Alabama, interfering with electronic monitoring device and fugitive from justice, $120,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 26, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, three counts of probation violation and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory after the fact to a felony, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.