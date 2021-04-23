Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), April 15-21

Nasia Pearl Shabazz, 22, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Zhanelah Mykel Brown, 19, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Jarell Emmanuel-Lamont Gilmore, 19, of Charlotte, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

David William Bates Jr., 37, of Longview Road, Statesville, two counts each of breaking and/or entering a building and larceny after break/enter and one count of conspiracy to break and enter a building, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Tyler Potts, 33, of Murdock Road, Troutman, possession of cocaine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Casey Nicole Hines, 30, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.