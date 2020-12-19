Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 10

Brandon Maurice Collins, 36, of Radford, Virginia, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tremayne Da’lee Daniels, 24, of Edsel Way, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested Dec. 14 , manufacture MDPV, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.