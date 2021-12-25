Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 16

David Allen Vetter, 38, of Conover, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Dustin John Russell, 31, of Hidden Harbor Road, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Vernon Darnell White Sr., 56, of Statesville, common law robbery, parole violation and habitual larceny, no bond on the parole violation and $30,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Nathan Thomas Jordan, 24, of Dusty Loop, Statesville, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.