Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 16
David Allen Vetter, 38, of Conover, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dustin John Russell, 31, of Hidden Harbor Road, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Vernon Darnell White Sr., 56, of Statesville, common law robbery, parole violation and habitual larceny, no bond on the parole violation and $30,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Nathan Thomas Jordan, 24, of Dusty Loop, Statesville, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Rashad Howell, 29, of South Broad Street, Mooresville, true bill, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office..
Billy Lynn Daugherty, 43, of Durand Lane, Statesville, larceny and possession/receiving stolen property from a construction site, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Telley Maurice Turner, 38, of Charles Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kenyuan Lynch Burwell, 25, homeless, larceny, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 17
Matthew Charles Logan, 32, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, $49,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Daniel Wells, 38, of Charlotte, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $5,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
Emya Michelle Clark, 22, of Brevard Street, Statesville, possessing stolen goods, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Stephen Christopher Johnson, 39, of Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles Jason Mack, 39, of Fifth Street, Statesville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cody Lee Pickrell, 19, of High Point Avenue, Statesville, six counts of larceny by servants and other employees, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dwon Darius Carr, 30, of Brookfield Drive, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charges, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Matthew Orren Fuller, 40, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 18
Natajah Demetrious Johnson, 19, of Charlotte, four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and three counts of larceny, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Azzyria Lachell Brown, 24, of Charlotte, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Trask Raphel Hoke, 31, of Charlotte, aid and abet larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rasheeda Timmons, 28, of Charlotte, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of cocaine, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Leslie Lee Waller, 51, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Craig Michael Kerzmann, 44, of Jonesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Alexander Christian Turner, 25, of Club Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Susan Lynn Harman, 48, of Grayson Park Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Justin Martin White, 35, of Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 19
Ricky Dale Reavis, 61, of Greg Lane, Stony Point, two counts of stalking, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristin Hillson Korjack, 32, of Mackinac Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 20
Dana Dewayne Mitchem, 38, of County Line Road, Stony Point, four counts of probation violation, two counts each of larceny, possess stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, $175,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Ryan Morgan, 34, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danielle Laquesha Turner, 28, of Martindale Lane, Statesville, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cortney Michelle Hegler, 31, of Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, larceny and fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
Jason David Brown, 42, of Havelock, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Donnie Lee Cherry Jr., 35, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, two counts each of kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury and one count each of second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation inflicting serious bodily injury, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyler Oneal Bryson, 30, of Jonathan Lane, Statesville, common law obstruction of justice, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah Thomas Maldonado, 29, of Woodstock, Georgia, failure to appear and bond surrender, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Leeann Hargrove, 41, of Fourth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Smith, 29, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chad Clark Renegar, 44, of Riverview Drive, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dale Lawrence Waite, 61, of Taylorsville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gerardo Cortes-Barrera, 28, of Scenic Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 21
Justin Tyrell Gaither, 34, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Jermychel Berryman, 26, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, two counts of sell or deliver Schedule VI, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brett Patrick Moir, 32, of Mooresville, failure to appear, $18,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Edgar Raphael Rodriguez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, sell or deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick David Decastro Jr., 26, of West Stewart Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule IV, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property and possession of marijuana, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Lee Smith, 39, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shelly Noble, 58, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule II and possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department
Dec. 22
Sandra Margaret Menneg, 53, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joyce Ross Johnson, 39, of Lundy Road, Statesville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Paul Merritt, 41, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Gallardo, 25, of Salt Lake City, Utah, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $750,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Welburn, 56, of Charlotte, common law robbery, parole violation and conspiracy to commit larceny, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 bond on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
James Earl Austin, 53, of Charlotte, aid and abet larceny and conspiracy, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dorothy Rose Locklear, 19, Meadowcreek Loop, Stony Point, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Timothy Andrew Carlson, 29, of Stock Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.