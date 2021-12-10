Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 2
Shaquan Malik Bryant, 20, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen firearm, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamar David Hailstock, 32, of Charlotte, break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Peyton Seth Shortridge, 23, of East Memorial Highway, Harmony, three counts of manufacture MDPV, $22,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Randy Lee Johnson, 47, of Forest City, financial transaction card takes/obtains and obtaining property by false pretense, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Glenn Johnson, 29, of Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Cherie Lynn Smith, 37, of Edenton, possession of Schedule VI, $4,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kareema Javon Angle, 29, of Foster Road, Cleveland, DWI, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dec. 3
Jayonta Trequarius Davis, 23, of Bluffton Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alisha Nichole Millsaps, 33, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Na’shawn Amontea Lester, 28, of Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary and failure to appear, $450,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kortney Jermaine Maddox, 45, of Abernathy Avenue, Statesville, trafficking MDMA, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deannea Rochell Savoy, 33, of Duffy Drive, Mooresville, 15 counts of trafficking MDMA, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lavarius Mattess Patterson, 23, of Wilson Street, Statesville, two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree kidnapping, break/enter to terrorize/injure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $500,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bernabe Monroy-Fernandez, 32, of Greensboro, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Donald Howard Kimble, 57, of Constance Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 4
Jonathan Charles Piland, 28, of Conover, two counts of attempted second-degree forcible rape, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Scott Welborn, 31, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anais Maldanado, 35, of Hollowbrook Court, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, of Park Crest Drive, Troutman, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 5
Kyshen Jovon Rodgers Alston, 23, of Huntersville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Zachary Shane Russ, 28, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kinsleigh Jane Broome, 22, of Russell Street, Statesville, possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, possession of Schedule II and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carly Arthur Sandvig, 32, of Burford, Virginia, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jose Garcia Mendoza, 24, of Davidson, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 6
Phillip Larry Berryman, 56, of Salisbury, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rebecca Emily Prevette, 19, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, larceny of a firearm, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Terrance Williams, 37, of Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Latasha Jimnette Ramseur, 38, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, trafficking MDMA, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Monique Renee Williams, 39, of Toxaway Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I and possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christa Faith Shafer, 34, of West Avenue, Troutman, breaking and/or entering, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Wesley Shafer, 41, of West Avenue, Troutman, break or enter a motor vehicle and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $2,500 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Maurice Gordon, 48, of Charlotte, eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, identity theft, obtaining signatures by false pretense and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 7
Courtney Eugene Daniels, 18, homeless, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jerediah Omar Mendoza, 21, of Kingsdale Drive, Statesville, 14 counts of indecent liberties with children, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Dwayne Montaigne, 40, homeless, habitual misdemeanor assault, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Justin Leeman, 32, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 8
Bobby Lee Privette, 51, Eufola Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Ang Mendoza-Castillo, 23, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tyrell Malick Daniels, 25, of Bravo Court, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, of Bailey Court, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Noah Lee Baker, 22, of Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel Rosa Maysonet, 36, of Castlefin Court, Statesville, two counts each of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of break or enter a motor vehicle, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Shannon Glenn Fox, 50, of Westminister Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Obryan Tyquawn Glaspy, 34, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.