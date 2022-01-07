Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 30-Jan.5

Daquanta O’Neil Dobbins, 19, of Reid Street, Statesville, three counts of manufacture MDPV, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Ray Burris, 30, of Sassafras Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Jan. 1

Carla Esther Torres, 20, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Nikole Alexandra Neal, 31, of Overcash Road, Troutman, two counts each of manufacture MDPV and possession of methamphetamine and one count each of attempt and conspiracy: penalties and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashbia Lark, 49, of Cross Hill, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, no bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.