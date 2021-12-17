Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 9-15

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 9
Kyle Avery Tilley, 21, of Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, manufacture MDPV and attempt and conspiracy: penalties, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua James Severt, 32, of Hudson, obtaining signatures by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Caldwell County law enforcement.
Tyler Andrew Cole, 38, of Edgeway Road, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Blake Looney, 24, of Taylorsville, bond surrender, $1,500 bond, bail bonding agency.
Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, of Clemmons, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office..
Samuel Tirrell Morrisey, 50, of Hampstead, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Adam David Hinojosa, 21, of Fieldcrest Drive, Statesville, six counts of larceny by servants and other employees, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, two counts each of probation violation and bond surrender, $95,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
William Nathan Lovinggood Jr., 44, of Windbrook Drive, Troutman, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dec. 10
Vicki Lee Hicks, 55, of Eufola Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley William Perkins, 43, of Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Paul Lewis Ghiraldi, 36, of Lipe Road, Troutman, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Corry Gibbs Jr., 28, of Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possess Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bryan Eugene Bailey, 42, of Wall Street, Statesville, true bill, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlene Renee Chandler, 40, of South Main Street, Mooresville, two counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Lee Autry, 38, of South Main Street, Mooresville, two counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, $6,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jamarr Antonio Scott, 18, of Concord, 11 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Thomas Jordan, 24, of Dusty Loop, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Yessenia Salas-Araya, 37, of Conover, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Michael Wahl, 36, of Pear Tree Road, Troutman, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 11
Lisa Stoia, 40, of Wilson Street, Statesville, two counts of possess methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dashawn Alexander Pope, 26, of Charlotte, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Essence Tatiana Williams, 23, of Charlotte, uttering a forged instrument, possess counterfeit instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Hayden Augenstein, 18, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sarah Lynn Reams, 37, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 12
Matthew Marquise Ross, 28, of Cornelius, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jacob Brian Boyd, 44, of Friendship Road, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mickey Dwayne Williams, 39, of North Wilkesboro, 11 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of obtaining property by false pretense, possession of Schedule II and failure to appear, $205,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gage Queen, 27, of Harrisburg, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ny’vaezsa Ranyqa Davis, 23, of Randa Drive, Statesville, two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tilden Trymaine Miller, 32, of Foundation Court, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jesus Guereca, 46, of Shumaker Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Laurence Deion Wells, 25, of Aqua Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 13
Tyrell Montice Tate, 32, of Pondasuzie Drive, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $70,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Thomas Robinette, 48, of Westridge Drive, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $32,500 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Dec. 14
Cody Wyatt Barker Shepherd, 32, of Ericson Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakota Anne Adams, 33, of Hickory, true bill, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Phillip Andrew Church, 37, of East Front Street, Statesville, 10 counts of breaking and/or entering, six counts of larceny after break/enter, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of methamphetamine, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Dawn Settle, 30, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Justin Aremia, 35, of Cornelius, speed to elude arrest, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 15
Dillon Lynn Pharr, 26, Stoneybrook Road, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, possess Schedule II and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Terris DeShun Turner, 36, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tevon Lee Roseboro, 28, of Deaton Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Brent Michael Belton, 33, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Frankie Steven Jackson, 37, of Dalton Drive, Mooresville, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Junior Gabriel Alonzo-Martinez, 37, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Joel Faxon, 33, of Calhoun Road, Stony Point, dissemination of obscene material to minors under the age of 16 years and solicitation of child by computer, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Paige Moffitt, 44, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $90,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Marie Hulin, 20, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $9,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Eskel Sharpe, 41, of Lenoir, possession of methamphetamine, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alisha Renee Brinson, 35, of East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.