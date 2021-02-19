Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 11-17.

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 11-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 11

Joushua Wayne Seagro, 24, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of breaking and entering, five counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $100,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Ruben Mitchell Cowan, 57, of Statesville Boulevard, Cleveland, DWI and identity theft, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Damian Andrew Levan, 31, of Alexander, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.