Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 18-24

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 18-24. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 18
Joshua George Kuncher, 29, of Crest Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $7,500 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
Rhonda Felts Wooten, 53, of Fulton Drive, Statesville, two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Geniya Skie Rice, 19, of Connor Street, Statesville, larceny by servants/other employees, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Mark Joseph Laporte, 36, of Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, $300,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Corey Antoine Tabor, 50, Lytton Street, Troutman, possession of cocaine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Ashley Michael Pope, 31, of Darty Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $5,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Tyler Kenna Gillespie, 30, of Windbrook Lane, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Dimas Palma-Brizuela, 37, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 19
Rebecca Anne Lail, 50, of East Broad Street, Statesville, larceny by servants/other employees, $500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandon Montgomery Morris, 24, of Harrisburg, two counts each of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawn Glenwood Cannon, 20, of Charlotte, trafficking in marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amando Damon Shaw Jr., 26, of Castle Hayne, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, New Hanover County law enforcement.
Urica Michelle Manning, 31, of Winston-Salem, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $7,500 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department.
Latoya Tankika Johnson, 34, of Winston-Salem, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charla Raynece Patrick Wilson, 28, of Winston-Salem, conspiracy to commit larceny, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rene Alexander Rivas, 33, of Commodore Loop, Mooresville, identity theft and DWI, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ross F. Leto, 41, of Belfry Loop, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Keonta N’ake Chambers, 43, of Younger Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Shane Balkcum, 22, of Leota Lane, Olin, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lisa Marie Brannan, 54, of Stanley, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Patrick Alton Dixon, 48, of Iron Station, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 20
Cashon Tyron Tucker, 20, of Shinnville Road, Cleveland, six counts of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and one count of probation violation, $265,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Thomas Lee Morrison Jr., 39, Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize injure and larceny, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 21
Trisha Marie Nelson, 44, of Wilkesboro, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Lewis Hairston III, 28, of Moravian Falls, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, parole violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and failure to appear, $140,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Clayton Morrison Broyhill, 22, of Wellshire Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James David Garmon, 25, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jamar Harvin, 37, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 22
Dylan Crabtree, 29, of Pikeville, kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree burglary, $500,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cory Wiggins, 27, of Tarboro, kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree burglary, $500,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Armod Rashad Hunt, 32, of Maiden, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and break/enter to terrorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Bradley Williams, 60, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danny Edward Cantner Jr., 39, of North Race Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles David Gilmore Jr., 31, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, two counts of failure to appear, $82,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stepfon Lorenzo Willis, 29, of East Bell Street, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 23
Daniel Ray Pack, 36, of Basset, Virginia, bond surrender, $25,000 bond, bail bonding agency,
Anthony Shaquille Barnhardt, 26, of Winston-Salem, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Caleb Lee Marrero, 20, of Powder Horn Road, Mooresville, common law robbery, $25,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan Flynn, 20, of Charlotte, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of breaking and/or entering, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottie Vernell Ikard, 39, of Ninth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Nicole Ellis, 30, of Pondasuzie Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $400,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Carlos Flores, 32, of Gastonia, embezzlement by virtue of office/employment, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kareen Obrien Daye, 47, of Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Markus Larmar Ramsey, 26, of Vandenbrook Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $9,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew David Patton, 30, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timya Akilah Maye, 20, of Badin Lane, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles Lanier Stowers, 30, of Wahalla, South Carolina, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael John Bertolo, 25, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 24
Justin Scott Morgan, 34, of Ginger Lane, Mooresville, six counts each of probation violation and one count each of breaking and/or entering and larceny, $70,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Michael Darnell Garvin, 31, Simonton Road, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle and DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bradley Jay Pitts, 21, of Spruce Street, Mooresville, failure to inform of new/changes to online ID, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Jermonteugene Blunt, 34, of Kannapolis, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Brian Davis, 42, of Mount Holly, two counts of habitual larceny, $15,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Cody Robert Hammond, 27, of Huntersville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $250,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Damiego Traquan Glaspy, 29, of State College, Pennsylvania, two counts of failure to appear and one count of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Ray Welborn, 34, of Gregory Lane, Statesville, break/enter a coin/currency machine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tyler Lee Webb, 28, of Grove Park Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.