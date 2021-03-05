Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 25-March 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 25-March 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 25
Emily Fox Jones, 28, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brittany Victoria Howard, 29, of Concord, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Elton Eugene Moore, 27, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, attempted first-degree burglary, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lavar Ronel Jones, 42, of Charlotte, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, no bond on the probation violation and $40,000 on the remaining charge, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
Roy Gene Campbell Jr., 36, Taylorsville, extortion, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusty Shane Ray, 32, of Mohler Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Keith Gilbert III, 42, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, two counts of habitual misdemeanor assault and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and possession of methamphetamine $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 26
James Edward White, 32, of Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Airyck Kyren Brown, 31, of Akron, Ohio, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to return hired property, trafficking MDMA and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $104,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tristen Ward Endaya, 27, of Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Michael Cerone, 32, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Rowan County law enforcement.
Tammy Charlene Kiser Lockamy, 49, of Porter Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessie Renee Owenby, 46, of Valley Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 27
Jennifer Leigh Lyndon, 38, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, three counts of assault inflicting serious injury, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chiquitia Lavonne Caldwell, 35, of Kelly Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $400,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Walter Bonilla-Vilorio, 28, of Winghaven Court, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 28
Ignacio Edgar Garcia, 20, of Orlando, Florida, fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Trinity Noelle Drumm, 23, of Mt. Holly, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and larceny of a firearm, $107,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mike Junior Bines, 52, of Stevenson Parker Loop, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Raeford Hunt Jr., 26, of Pembroke, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jennifer Sayre Lewis, 37, of Briarcliff Road Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Johnnie Scott Holliday, 54, of Lincolnton, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 1
Whitney Martina Lipscomb, 26, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Maurice Mack, 33, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Deion Rashad Lloyd, 24, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, manufacture Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Albert Rhyne Stewart, 55, of North Academy Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule III and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Hugo Enrique Solorio-Osorio, 28, of Salisbury, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, no bond listed, Mooresville Police Department.
Cody Linzy Nettles, 26, of Stanley, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and larceny of a firearm, $150,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
March 2
Alexander Scott Evans, 20, of West Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin James Davis, 54, Columbia, South Carolina, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle to keep/sell controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamaal Lee Fairfax, 38, of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle to keep/sell controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Ray Alexander, 69, of Acorn Lane, Mooresville, three counts of indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Margaret Evans Meadows, 42, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tramell Andre Jones, 30, of North Main Street, Mooresville, forgery of notes/checks/warrants and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Porscha Cantrece Morrison, 41, of South Greenbrier Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nasia Pearl Shabazz, 22, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marlon Oneal Dalton, 46, of Forest Park Drive, Statesville, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $600,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua James Frank, 22, of Huntersville, bond surrender, $15,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Treyvon Latrell Turner, 19, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 3
Cory Elijah Moretz, 33, of Charlotte, bond surrender, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Krystafur Bowman, 25, of Loganville, Georgia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Louis Alton Thomas, 23, of Buffalo, New York, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dwayne Jeffrey Holley, 54, of Buffalo, New York, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Matias-Gonzalez, 31, of Elmira, New York, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $850,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rhonda Felts Wooten, 53, of Fulton Drive, Statesville, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Odalis Gonzalez, 42, of Manchester, New Hampshire, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $850,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick David Decastro Jr., 25, of West Stewart Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Darriel Fonta Bryant Jr., 38, of Idaho Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.