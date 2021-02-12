Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 4-10.

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 4-10. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 4

Justin William Clark, 41, of Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Quadarius Dewayne Bailey, 22, of Hayes Street, Harmony, two counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and one count each of second-degree attempted forcible rape, kidnapping, common law robbery, first-degree burglary and break or enter a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Craig Lucas Gibson, 39, of Locelyn Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.