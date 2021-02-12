Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 4-10.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 4-10. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 4
Justin William Clark, 41, of Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Quadarius Dewayne Bailey, 22, of Hayes Street, Harmony, two counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and one count each of second-degree attempted forcible rape, kidnapping, common law robbery, first-degree burglary and break or enter a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Craig Lucas Gibson, 39, of Locelyn Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ray Allen Simmons, 42, Greensboro, two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods and one count each of attempted larceny and failure to appear, $42,500 bond, Guilford County law enforcement.
Quintavious Allen, 19, of Luthersville, Georgia, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of identity theft, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deqavious Clements, 24, of Meriwether, Georgia, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of identity theft, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Scott Bullins, 42, of Constance Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Terik Rashaan Watkins, 46, of Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 5
Tiffany Marie Nemo, 29, of Rome, New York, possession of methamphetamine and possession of substances, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deminique Raquan Watters, 22, of Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy and one count each of larceny, possession of cocaine and possession of Schedule I, $115,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Antonio Vonzell McDonald, 30, homeless, two counts of death by motor vehicle and DWI, $100,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.
Feb. 6
Amber Michelle Pickler, 32, of Catawba, two counts each of trafficking heroin and manufacture MDPV, $310,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Christine McConnell, 25, of Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Emanuel Knox, 26, Charlotte, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kayla Lasandra Howell, 26, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kevin Andrew Garay, 31, of State Park Road, Troutman, possession of marijuana and DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Amy Nichole Shoemaker, 40, of Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darryl Cameron Padgett, 24, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, two counts each of sell or deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Mitch Goodman, 36, of Brandywine Loop, Statesville, larceny, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David Lee Turner, 60, homeless, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Laurel Jane Shea, 29, of Ashland Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol
Ernest Kim White, 52, Spruce Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Forlisha Feon Turner, 37, of Absher Road, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol
Feb. 7
Norman Steven Powell II, 36, of Beckley, West Virginia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rillie Alys Raiford, 23, of Kelly Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV and true bill, $12,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Allan Ross, 42, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lynette Rachelle Aldridge, 42, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Lynn White, 41, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ethan Troy Coleman, 23, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Feb. 8
Gregory David Evans, 50, of Overcash Road, Troutman, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maleia Nicole Flouton, 25, of Greylin Loop, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of Schedule II and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
Elkin Crecencio Angulo-Mejia, 36, of Houston, Texas, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and identity theft, $6 million bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Kristie Kochanowski, 29, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, uttering a forged instrument, identity theft and possession of stolen goods, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cornelious Epperson, 38, homeless, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Natalie Lauren Mishoe, 40, of Madison Place Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Lazarus Williams, 29, of Yadkinville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 9
Austin Tykim Morrison, 19, of Greenbriar Road, Statesville, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Latrice Ogeese, 23, of Decatur, Georgia, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of possession of Schedule I, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Johntavious Maurice Dodson, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of possession of Schedule I, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Lewis Rankin, 30, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $120,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chris Allen Scott, 49, of California Drive, Mount Ulla, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirstin Alyssa Parise, 23, of Sansome Road, Mooresville, negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lonney Michael Stewart, 53, of South Race Street, Statesville, four counts of larceny, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keon Chrishawn Abraham, 21, of North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Feb. 10
Ivan Yanez, 20, of Ash, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aaron Dequan Whittmore, 19, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, five counts of probation violation and one count each of safecracking, breaking and/or entering, larceny and conspiracy, $80,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Hunter Wingate, 18, of Durand Lane, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny after break/enter and sell or deliver Schedule VI, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Russell Harry, 38, of Mineral Springs, uttering a forged instrument, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Geremy Deshane Seabrook, 29, of West Sharpe, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Darius Odell Webster, 37, of East Bend, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ryan Allen Brown, 38, of Taft Road, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Ian Coe, 25, of East Brawley Avenue, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Lee Stephens, 21, of Simonton Road, Statesville, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Heather Renae Bailey, 42, of Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Damian Edward Matthews, 26, of Morganton, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.