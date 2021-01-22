Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 14-20

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 14-20. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 14
Joseph James Morrison, 27, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Lee Flowers, 30, of South Main Street, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Shaine Brian Stuart, 50, of Yonkers, New York, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I and possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Brandon Dale McCoy, 35, of River Hill Road, Statesville, four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Allen Hart, 38, of Millers Creek, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Ray Harold, 35, of Trivette Road, Harmony, probation violation, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaac Eugene Norman, 38, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Michael Neail Magor, 58, of Haslet, Texas, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 15
Ian Kelly Shuemaker, 38, of Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and one count of manufacture MDPV, $100,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Taysa Marie Lovelace, 27, of Pfafftown, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher Clayton Graham, 42, of Charlotte, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ebony Yvette Mills, 34, of Turner Street, Mooresville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles Corry Gibbs Jr., 27, Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Martin Garduno Ocampo, 40, of Boone, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 16
Teffin Maurica Hill, 44, of Asheville, two counts of manufacture MDPV, $40,000 bond, Buncombe County law enforcement.
Kaylee Treadaway Hampton, 26, of Hiddenite, possession of stolen firearm, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel Murry Smoot, 25, of Cranfill Road, Harmony, six counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger and four counts of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $1.5 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Turner Gifford, 34, Legacy Lane, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew William Jenkins, 31, of Amity Hill Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jamie Lynn Sharpe, 46, homeless, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 17
Catherine Bowlyou Welch, 30, of Concord Avenue, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of possession of Schedule III, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dennis Bradley York, 37, of North Bost Street, Statesville, three counts of breaking and/or entering, two counts of probation violation and one count each of larceny after break/enter, safecracking and bond surrender, $147,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Santos Cano Quinonez, 42, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Jackson Edwards, 39, of Woodleaf, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 18
Jeffrey Wayne Greene, 55, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear, $82,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dorian Andre McCullough, 19, of Midway Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky James Sewell, 35, of Salisbury, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jose Francisco Rodriguez-Bones, 29, of Kissimmee, Florida, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 19
William Polk Smith, 19, of Matthews, two counts of attempt to break or enter, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andie Linnea Cornell, 29, of Wexford Way, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution or local jail, $17,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Terrance McCoy, 34, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Javier Roberto Hernandez, 21, of Stokes Avenue, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Carlton Harman, 50, of Suzanne Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Calvin Eugene Sifford, 55, of Ashe Street, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 20
Chakeena Yvette Sharpe, 39, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.