Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 27

Amanda Christine McConnell, 26, of Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakura Antrone Rickett, 21, of East Front Street, Statesville, four counts of probation violation and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $155,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Najee Sanders Sanders, 26, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Cabarrus County law enforcement.

James Wiley Nathaniel Stokes, 35, of Winchester Road, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, larceny of a motor vehicle, possess with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and probation violation, $70,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.