Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 6-12

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 6
Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of Charlotte, two counts of failure to appear and one count of larceny, $210,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oscar Ivan Gomez, 25, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, possession of marijuana, $15,000, Mooresville Police Department.
Nehemiah Eugene Hudson, 41, of Charlotte, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of breaking and/or entering, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvontario Jewan Sturgis, 39, of Cornelius, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse Jacinto, 23, of Trivette Road, Harmony, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Lee Lowe, 39, of Dusty Loop, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Jay Biggs, 43, of Reid Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashley Michelle Pless, 29, of Cleveland, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 7
Bradley Keith Sigmon, 51, of Goodman Road, Troutman, stalking, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn Alvin Meadows, 51, of West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Fredrick Jamar Cherry, 31, of Brunswick Street, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Spring Marie Fassett, 30, homeless, sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/delver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Betty Jean Artis, 62, of Tetcott Street, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 8
Dwayne Adam Setzer, 45, of South Race Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,200 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicole Charlene Jones, 42, of China Grove, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Earl Figley II, 31, of Rockwell, possess stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and possession of methamphetamine, $40,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, of Deal Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Brian McCaleb, 61, of Lenoir, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Eugene Neptune, 55, of Robin Aubrey Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 9
Ashley Nicole Hyatt, 28, of Teak Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas Sidney Reid Jr., 41, of Hickory, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and possessing stolen goods, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tywan Lapree Summers, 33, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Cole Jones, 32, of Gastonia, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael William Carvello, 46, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 10
Demaja Keshon Watts, 23, of Wilson Street, Statesville, six counts of probation violation and one count each of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery from a business/person, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $120,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department.
Gabriel Alexander Sellers, 22, of Kannapolis, true bill, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel Steven Loggins, 22, of Sloans Mill Road, Olin, attempt and conspiracy: penalties and alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Kyle Boulware, 41, of Gaston, South Carolina, possess a stolen motor vehicle and fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Shauna B. Simons, 32, of Columbia, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 11
Steven Robert Emanuel Medica, 27, of Talbert Road, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and bond surrender, $57,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
Brandon Matthew Hollister, 33, of Montrose, Pennsylvania, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Michael Redfear Jr., 53, of Kodak Drive, Statesville, statutory sex offense with child by adult, $750,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifton Jeremiah Causby, 37, of Hickory, two counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Eugene Hubbard, 51, of Cherryville, two counts of larceny and one count of breaking and/or entering, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Elijah Evans Love, 29, of Gastonia, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Allen Moretz Jr., 29, of Huckleberry Ridge Road, Hiddenite, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan Christopher Walker, 26, of Concord, manufacture Schedule I, possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rex Leroy Locke, 41, of Carol Drive, Mooresville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Carlton Wilkerson, 33, of Cranfill Road, Harmony, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and break/enter to terrorize/injure, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 12
Trenton Ray Weast, 30, of Harrisburg, obtaining signatures by false pretense and identity theft, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chazman Antonio Houston, 35, of Kodak Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alejandra Dela Cruz, 33, of Russell Street, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Edwin Lee Jones, 72, of Pampas Lane, Mooresville, three counts of indecent liberties with children, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Terrence Jahiem Bailey, 18, of Fifth Street, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Darwin Javier Barillas, 19, of Hamptonville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.