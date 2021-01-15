Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 7-13

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 7-13. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 7

Burdom Junior Bernard, 30, of Gastonia, probation violation, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Romario Chander Evans, 26, of East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, three counts each of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense and one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Zihir Amari Glenn, 19, of Alborn Drive, Mooresville, three counts of attempt and conspiracies: penalities, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Gina Ann Hastings, 38, of Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.