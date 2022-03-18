Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 10
Buddy John Icenhour, 59, Taylorsville, possess methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vodryck Delvonne Welch, 51, of Superior Drive, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oseas Ivan Munoz, 30, of Charlotte, two counts of trafficking in MDMA and one count each of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice, no bond on the fugitive charge and $850,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brittney Faith Taylor, 36, of Hickory Highway, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shannon Lamont Burton, 45, of McLaughlin Street, Statesville, alter/forging title, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Anthony Jones, 41, of Hinesville, Georgia, possess a stolen motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Lamar Adams, 36, of Park Drive, Statesville, two counts of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of sell/deliver Schedule II, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles James Lyons, 22, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirkland Gerald Davis, 30, of Clemmons, possess methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 11
Shadaya Tyanna Mack, 22, of South Oakwood Avenue, Statesville, possess stolen motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Sasha Cherie Rippey, 31, of Rockwell, larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, possess methamphetamine and simple possession of Schedule III, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Richard Johnson, 68, of Marlin Drive, Mooresville, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, manufacture Schedule VI and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 12
Jamyri Phontae Casmir, 24, of Hope Mills, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Arthur Sturgeon, 48, of West Bell Street, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender, uttering forged instrument. failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, forgery of notes/checks/warrants, financial transaction card takes/obtains, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense and financial transaction card fraud, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelley Lamont Allison Jr., 30, of Cline Street, Statesville, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possess Schedule I, possession of cocaine, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and bribery, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gavin Wilkes Melton, 23, of Wilk Rob Road, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 13
Ismael Flores, 41, of Meandering Way, Mooresville, cruelty to animals, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Thomas Dion Daye, 46, of Lakeview Lane, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 14
Christine Patricia Davis, 44, of Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, larceny by servants/other employees, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Austin Kaleb Eason, 22, of Indian Hill Road, Olin, possess Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rondarius Arnod Redfear, 22, of Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darren Eugene Parker, 51, of Foster Road, Cleveland, robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card takes/obtains, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Allisa Benay Rucker, 29, of Phillips Lane, Statesville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lishan Mesifant Mulushowa, 44, of Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, three counts of identity theft and one count of exploitation of elder adult or disabled adult, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Susan Colburt, 43, of Sherrills Ford, DWI, $3,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 15
Traci Lynn Call, 31, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of alter/destroying/remove serial number of firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and manufacture/possess weapon of mass death/destruction, $300,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joseph Truman Sherrill, 24, of Institute Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jonathan Alexander Wright, 40, of West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of true bill, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Dawn Wise Hatcher, 55, of Granite Falls, bond surrender, $50,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Timothy Joseph Devincke, 54, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 16
Christine Mary Ledesma, 51, of Lake Forest, California, probation violation, no bond, Wake County law enforcement.
Sidney Joel Mitchell, 32, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher David Quattlebaum, 29, of Logan Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Erica Kristen McCarter, 30, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
James Edward Williams, 61, of Brookfield Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jeffrey Robert Yow, 24, of Kannapolis, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rhonda Leann Near, 21, of Concord, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possess with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lonney Michael Stewart, 54, of Hunt Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cassidy Layle Bailey, 25, of Cady Court, Statesville, possess Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Joseph McCurdy, 31, of James Way Drive, Statesville, possess methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Lynn Moss, 34, of Hickory, organized retail theft and larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Acquilla Booze Cain Jr., 38, of Kennedy Court, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.