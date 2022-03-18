Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

March 10

Oseas Ivan Munoz, 30, of Charlotte, two counts of trafficking in MDMA and one count each of possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice, no bond on the fugitive charge and $850,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.