Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 24-Dec.1

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 24
Jessica Caroline Trigg, 48, of Cornelius, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Shane Christy, 36, of Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, parole violation and larceny after break/enter, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jalen Raynard Smith, 26, of Charlotte, break or enter a motor vehicle and failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Tyrone Washington, 49, of Charlotte, two counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
Larnell James Dalton, 58, of Eastside Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Taitierra Brazil Rice, 21, of Atlanta, Georgia, two counts each of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $450,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ana Rafaela Sanchez, 27, of Mocksville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 25
Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 27, of Charlotte, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brett Michael Myers, 26, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Yefri Ponce, 31, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Shanita Nichole White, 34, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 26
James Glover III, 30, of Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daisy Koami Hayes, 42, of Delaney Lane, Mooresville, aiding and abetting, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Edward Dalton, 52, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, failure to appear and parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jarrel Shaver Niles, 34, of Hickory, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Maria Guadalupe Martinez, 34, of Salisbury, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 27
Alfred Jermaine Allison, 30, of Clay Street, Statesville, two counts of possession of cocaine and one count of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leigh Ann Hurley, 60, of Patterson Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alvontario Jewan Sturgis, 39, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rusty Cole Caywood, 39, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule II and probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Charles Blackman, 41, of Charlotte, larceny, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Luther Waylon Campbell, 19, of Kannapolis, identity theft, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and failure to appear, $32,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley William Perkins, 43, of Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 28
No felony or DWI arrests were reported.
Nov. 29
Austin Jay Zivich, 26, of Valley View Road, Mooresville, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laine Elizabeth Abernathy, 22, of Salisbury, larceny by servants/other employees, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberley Kristen Werner, 55, of Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 30
Christopher Steven Bolch, 37, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristen Marie Bolch, 37, of Lamb Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Eugene Marlowe, 45, of Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle and parole violation, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jeremie Garrett Moore, 33, of Boomer, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Star Hysell, 45, of Statesville, fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Randall Lee Hager, 36, of Northmont Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bryon Ross Sears, 42, of Donald Drive, Stony Point, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brad Joseph Marquis, 39, of Warrensville, DWI, breaking and/or entering and possession of heroin, $6,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Pressley Jermaine McClelland, 46, of Scalybark Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Autha Lee Junior Graham, 43, of Carrigan Road, Troutman, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dec. 1
Edward Joseph Mersfelder, 50, of South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Treshina Monique Everett, 36, of Charlotte, attempted larceny, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sasha Cherie Rippey, 31, of Rockwell, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of methamphetamine, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sarah Kaitlind Chesney, 28, of Salisbury, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Amber Ann Houser, 32, of Homestead Road, Harmony, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Elliot Butterhof, 32, of Statesville, two counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny and possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dennis Eugene Everhart, 50, of Selma Drive, Mooresville, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvin Thao, 26, of Conifer Drive, Statesville, stalking, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shana Marie Vickous, 30, of Kidd Court, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ryan Anderson Williams, 41, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Allen Patrick Bowles Jr., 55, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.