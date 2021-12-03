Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 24-Dec.1

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 24

Jessica Caroline Trigg, 48, of Cornelius, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Shane Christy, 36, of Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, parole violation and larceny after break/enter, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Jalen Raynard Smith, 26, of Charlotte, break or enter a motor vehicle and failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Tyrone Washington, 49, of Charlotte, two counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.