Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 4-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Nov. 10 listings were unavailable due to the Veterans Day holiday. Those will be included in next week’s listings.
Nov. 4
Carey Jon Kovacs, 46, of Perth Road, Mooresville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricky James Kilby, 35, of Taylorsville, obtaining signatures by false pretense and larceny by servants and other employees, $5,000, Statesville Police Department.
Haley Nicole Williams, 36, of Edwina Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Dion Daye, 46, of Lakeview Lane, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Shirthomas Dunn, 30, of Wexford Way, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Wayne Frye Jr., 31, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 5
Melvin Lee Leach, 42, of Gay Street, Statesville, true bill, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Anthony Parks, 64, of Village Drive, Statesville, trafficking heroin, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Fruquane Murphy, 25, of Durham, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Baasim Davenport, 19, of Charlotte, three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miranda Lamberth, 33, of Maiden, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lamont Rodrick Davis, 30, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 6
Christopher Propst, 42, of Maiden, five counts of failure to appear, two counts of true bill and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $247,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory David Evans, 50, of Overcash Road, Troutman, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, $35,000 bond; also arrested on Nov. 9, buying/receiving stolen property, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tiffany April McGlothlin Mounts, 44, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, three counts of true bill, $16,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Hyatt Newell, 37, of South Main Street, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Russell Lee Stephens, 25, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Caleb Pace, 25, of Gastonia, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shana Marie Vickous, 30, of Kidd Court, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Glenn Freeze, 41, of Gray Lane, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Andrew Davison Worrell, 29, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 7
Kristen Ashley Smith, 25, of Mocksville, possession of Schedule II, failure to appear and probation violation, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessie Michael Teno, 28, of Davis Trail Lane, Troutman, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Keyontae Feon Nyshon Jenkins, 20, of Oak Post Lane, Statesville, possession of marijuana, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shytoriah Khariel Nixon, 30, of Spring Lake, DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 8
Joey Lynn Wilhelm, 51, of Spindale, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, possessing stolen goods, possess methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela McHargue Cartledge, 47, of Dishman Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possessing stolen goods, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerome Lance Lane, 35, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 31, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, three counts of failure to appear and two counts of bond surrender, $66,000 bond, bail bonding agency and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dorothy Renee Sells, 28, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Stephen Frank Korbisch, 68, of Mills Garden Road, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Erica Kristen McCarter, 30, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Emya Terica Howard, 22, of Charlotte, five counts of failure to appear, $89,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Zackery Joyner, 38, of Greenbriar Road, Statesville, stalking, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Herbert Pennell IV, 30, of West End Avenue, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and larceny by servants/other employees, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Wayne Baucom, 50, of South Haven Drive, Mooresville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Greene, 53, of Memphis, Tennessee, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 9
Elizabeth Zellman, 35, of Piedmont, larceny and possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David William Farr, 35, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Darrell James Lewis, 45, homeless, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Scottie Lane Baxter, 39, of Culp Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $66,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Eric Nicholas Watson, 28, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, three counts of larceny by servants and other employees, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Amanda Nance, 34, of Lipe Road, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tamara Carol Church, 55, of East Front Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.