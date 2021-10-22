Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 14-20

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 14
Andrew Jason Loveday, 35, of Hartford, Tennessee, DWI and fugitive from justice, $51,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Randy Alan Turner, 36, of Bailey Road, Mooresville, larceny of a firearm and obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jean Celis Newby, 55, of North Main Street, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian Christopher Phelps, 39, of Huntersville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rodney Diaz Edgerton, 49, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 15
Eduardo Madjeed Cordova, 20, of Brown Ridge Lane, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Piper Michelle Ritchey, 21, of Walkertown, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $500,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cody Wyatt Barker Shepherd, 32, of Ericson Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Corey Alexander Cook, 21, of Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, 17 counts of identity theft, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell Allan Taylor, 40, of Boyuer Lane, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 16
Brandy Marie Jones, 41, of Garett Lane, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Kelly Ferrell, 45, of South Boston, Virginia, financial transaction card takes/obtains, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Javier Moreno Vasquez, 27, of Pineville, possession of cocaine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rondarius Arnod Redfear, 22, of Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Evan Michael Leblanc, 28, of Overcash Road, Troutman, DWI, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 17
Conner Shane Stillson, 24, of East Broad Street, Statesville, restraint, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lenin Josue Lopez-Rodriguez, 21, of Fairland, Virginia, burning of personal property, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Orlando Shahenate Bruner, 30, of Picadilly Lane, Troutman, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Quataye Latell Smyre, 28, of North Thomas Lane, Stony Point, obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Joseph Murty, 61, homeless, identity theft, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joyce Ross Johnson, 39, homeless, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and manufacture MDPV, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 18
Homer Colbert, 42, of Atlanta, Georgia, fugitive from justice, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sheena Leigh Dunford, 37, of Sigmon Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Eric Waddell, 26, of Concord, larceny of a firearm, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Nathaniel Deaton, 38, of Mocksville, two counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of conspiracy to sell narcotics, probation violation and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $295,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Leron Threatt, 32, of Capital Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Peggy Sue Jenkins, 51, of Mocksville, two counts of cruelty to animals, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Fabian Volel, 29, of Capital Avenue, Mooresville, parole violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no bond on the parole violation and $25,000 on the firearm charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 19
Deago Sebastain Decal, 21, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alex Ray Chavis, 40, of Lumberton, possession of Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel Darrell Stewart, 20, of Nile Circle, Mooresville, two counts each of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and trafficking heroin and one count each of attempted break or enter a building, breaking/entering and larceny, larceny after break/enter, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $500,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 20
Rupen Bhagvan Patel, 32, of Middleton Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Wanda Jo Rhyne, 33, of Zion Wesley Road, Troutman, possession of Schedule II and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $7,500 bond on the possession charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jennifer Lynn Carter, 39, of Elkin, true bill, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.