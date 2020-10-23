Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 15-21

Travis Robert Wade, 31, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of heroin and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, conspiracy to sell narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and obtaining property by false pretense, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.