Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 21-27

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 21
Darran Deshawn Lyons, 35, of East Broad Street, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, bond surrender and possession of heroin, $115,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Kenneth Basil Stewart Jr., 33, of Wilson Street, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
India Deaja Green, 22, of Charlotte, 25 counts of larceny of chose in action, $61,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
Teyonta Jaquarius Davis, 26, of Bluffton Road, Mooresville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Anitra Marie Gregory, 35, of Wilson Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Matthew Cody Miller, 27, of Grain Drive, Stony Point, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jacobie Obrian Cauthen, 32, of Bristol Drive, Statesville, two counts of possessing of stolen goods, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 22
Zakari Dontae Johnston, 28, of Ketchie Drive, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jonathon Tyler Bennett, 26, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dana Cornell Gray Jr., 28, of Broom Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, probation violation and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $40,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kisha Dawn Terry, 41, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 23
Alejandro Soriano Godines, 29, of Hiddenite, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Daniel Blair, 32, of Allendale Circle, Troutman, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $52,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Leigh Benfield, 38, of Shalom Place, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcus Tramontana, 38, of Kaleva, Michigan, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brian Fredrick Barbuti, 32, of Hickory, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 24
Codi Lynn Sharp, 49, of Taylorsville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Calvin Eugene Daniels, 45, of Rickert Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Marie Sharpe, 37, of East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 25
Trent Rashod Mangum, 24, of Wellshire Street, Mooresville, three counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rudy Beiptelio Salmeron-Albarez, 18, of Tabor Road, Olin, second-degree forcible sex offense, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 26
Cedric Alforn Uddyback, 51, of Asheville, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Robert McMaster, 26, of Moundsville, West Virginia, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carrie Elizabeth Burchette, 27, of Elkin, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Anson Orner, 31, of Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jason Lee Montgomery, 44, of Barbary Drive, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 27
Jordan Alton Phipps Sr., 36, of Holland Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Nathan England, 48, of Winterfield Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Rodney Lycurgus McCorkle, 21, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Laraine Althece Short, 31, of Lenoir, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Jessica Dawn Brogdon, 39, of Lenoir, failure to appear, $13,500 bond, Caldwell County law enforcement.
Silas Daniel Richardson, 31, of Rustburg, Virginia, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.