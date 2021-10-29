Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 21-27

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 21

Darran Deshawn Lyons, 35, of East Broad Street, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, bond surrender and possession of heroin, $115,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.

Kenneth Basil Stewart Jr., 33, of Wilson Street, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

India Deaja Green, 22, of Charlotte, 25 counts of larceny of chose in action, $61,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.