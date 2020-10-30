Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 22-28

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 22-28. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 22

Amber Lawrence Jordan, 29, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, hit-and-run causing injury, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bobby Wayne Potts Jr., 32, of Hanes Grove Road, Hamptonville, two counts of bond surrender, $27,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Joyce Jolene Smith, 44, of South Tradd Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and Troutman Police Department.

Christina Marie Commander, 34, of Greensboro, two counts of larceny, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.