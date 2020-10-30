Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 22-28

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 22-28. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 22
Amber Lawrence Jordan, 29, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, hit-and-run causing injury, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Bobby Wayne Potts Jr., 32, of Hanes Grove Road, Hamptonville, two counts of bond surrender, $27,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joyce Jolene Smith, 44, of South Tradd Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and Troutman Police Department.
Christina Marie Commander, 34, of Greensboro, two counts of larceny, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Savonte Treone Watkins, 43, of Charlotte, 19 counts of trafficking heroin, six counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery and four counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $500,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Royal Melvin Warren, 44, of Barracuda Loop, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 23
William Herbert Pennell III, 50 of Colfax Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Earl Figley II, 29, of Rockwell, possession of a stolen firearm, $8,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kristen May Lynaugh, 28, of East Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Isaac Rufus Knox, 60, of Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Antonio Lamont Shine, 43, of Charlotte, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
Fred Victor Desimone, 44, of Madelia Place, Mooresville, possession of marijuana, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Duane Todd Bruch, 56, of Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 24
Garrett Christian Lackner, 27, of Abigail Trail, Troutman, manufacture of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture precursor to methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Perry Snyder, 38, of Douglas Alley, Statesville, first-degree arson and probation violation, $110,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Sarah Angela Rash, 30, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution/local jail, $17,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mathew Neil Brown, 35, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, $17,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Malonzo Raphael Adams, 31, of Liberty Church Road, Hiddenite, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Andrea Alexa Hill, 20, of Jefferson, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Jerome Holloway, 59, of Prosperity Place, Statesville, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 25
Ricky James Sewell, 35, of Salisbury, possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution/local jail, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Faith Ulyta Viola Davis, 25, of Knotty Pine Lane, Mooresville, three counts each of uttering a forged instrument and forgery of notes/checks/warrants and one count of larceny, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Marie Greene, 39, of Seventh Street, Statesville, obtaining signatures by false pretenses, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Thomas Edward Phillips, 55, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Daren Farmer, 54, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jessie Davis Laury Jr., 51, of South Elm Street, Statesville, DWI, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Zachary Thomas Cook, 23, of Bessemer City, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 26
Andrew Tamayo, 19, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, possession of Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 27
Jonathan Wesley Holland, 46, of Ledgehill Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation charge and $20,000 bond on the remaining charges, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Seth Allen Bowman, 22, of Wendover Road, Statesville, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacquiline Michaela Luttrell, 22, of Burnsville, two counts of probation violation, $35,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Quorte Dejuan Stradford, 42, of Charlotte, five counts of identity theft and one count each of obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shatek Shaquille James, 26, of Florence, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $500,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Edward Allen Carroll, 35, of Field Drive, Troutman, two counts of possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 28
Tiodorio Antonio Purvis, 33, of Rockwell, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $32,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
