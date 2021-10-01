Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 22-29

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 22

Brennan Joseph Granger, 34, of Woodland Road, Statesville, stalking, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Derwin Lamar Turner, 39, of Chambers Street, Statesville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, manufacture MDPV, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Donald Garmon, 33, of Winthrow Creek Road, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Candice Danielle Rogers, 32, of South Magnolia Street, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.