Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 22-29

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 22
Brennan Joseph Granger, 34, of Woodland Road, Statesville, stalking, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Derwin Lamar Turner, 39, of Chambers Street, Statesville, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, manufacture MDPV, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Donald Garmon, 33, of Winthrow Creek Road, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Candice Danielle Rogers, 32, of South Magnolia Street, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Julie Eileen Helms, 50, of East Edison Drive, Statesville, four counts each of obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft and accessing computers or artifice to defraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 23
Michael Lamont Imes, 48, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Jose Breton Jr., 26, of Charlotte, four counts of financial transaction card takes/obtains and one count each of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David Phillip Neagle, 55, of Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Blake Looney, 24, of Taylorsville, possession of Schedule II, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kenneth Wayne Hicks, 27, of Ballycastle Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 24
Troy Ali Smith, 37, of Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael John Bertolo, 26, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and one count each of break or enter a motor vehicle and conspiracy, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carmelo Gonzalez, 62, of Church Street, Statesville, two counts of indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Rowan County law enforcement.
Y Gui Nie, 29, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $32,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Arlen Shook, 61, of Scottsview Drive, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Blake Cecil Nelson, 20, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 25
Antonio Laquan Mayhew, 36, of Boger Street, Mooresville, sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Stephen Steelman, 24, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ricky Dale Reavis, 61, of Greg Lane, Stony Point, break or enter a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin William Smith, 32, of Conover, DWI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Douglas Howard Baker, 55, of Conover, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 26
Crystal Ann Cleveland, 35, of Morland Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Jean Nicole Fortenberry, 39, of Deerfield Lane, Statesville, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kenneth Lee Allen, 49, of Monroe, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 27
Monty Roger George, 50, of Huckleberry Ridge Road, Hiddenite, failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender residence limitation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Gerald Robbins, 59, of Douglas Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Brandon Aud, 32, of Robinhood Loop, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 28
Corshaunte Raquane Brandon, 25, of Foster Road, Cleveland, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Yolanda Shawntail Turner, 35, of Mables Court, Statesville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chadrick Ty-Quan McGee, 25, of Roseman Lane, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aspen Taylor Reed, 20, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Zakkary Dalton Stegall, 22, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Paul Lewis Ghiraldi, 36, of Arlie Loop, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rasheeda Suwon Griffin, 29, of Brevard Street, Statesville, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Allan McElroy, 47, of Catawba, two counts of possession of Schedule II and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Selina Sue Morgan, 40, of Sherrills Ford, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Stacy Wayne Brown, 40, of Wilkesboro, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 29
Christopher David Woods, 42, of Hickory, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Mark Anthony Towers II, 25, of Charing Place, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Daniel Canupp, 48, of Fremont Loop, Mooresville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Scott Riley, 40, of Stover Road, Mooresville, two counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.