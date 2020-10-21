Iredell County Health Department distributing potassium iodide tablets

When you arrive at the distribution site, an Iredell County government official will ask you for your address to help ensure you are an Iredell County resident and live within the 10-mile EPZ of McGuire Nuclear Power Plant. You will then be guided into one of two lines of cars passing by a tent. When you approach the distribution tent the Iredell County KI Distribution Team will ask you some basic identifying information (name, address, how many are in your household) and document how many pills you are receiving at the distribution. You will be given a packet containing four potassium iodide (KI) tablets per member of your household along with a drug information sheet for KI pills, explaining its proper use. Read this information sheet at your earliest convenience and DO NOT take the tablets at this time.