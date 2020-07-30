Iredell County Health Department reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iredell County since Wednesday afternoon.
The number of cases Wednesday was 1,635 and the Iredell County Health Department is reporting 1,693 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 hospitalized. Some 1,202 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 456 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 652 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 682 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 359.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Statewide the number of cases as of early Thursday afternoon was 120,194 an increase of 2,344 from Wednesday.
There have been 1,903 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,724,924 tests completed and 1,239 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 20,261 cases with 195 deaths, Rowan has 1,940 cases with 46 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,316 cases with 41 deaths, Catawba has 1,829 cases with 24 deaths, Wilkes has 721 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 473 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 710 cases and two deaths, Davie has 341 with three deaths and Alexander has 259 cases with two deaths.
