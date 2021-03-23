Iredell County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

• Remember to write down your appointment time so you do not forget.

• Do not arrive at the vaccination site more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

We ask for your patience if the appointment schedule fills up for this March 24 event. The good news is there will be enough vaccine for everyone to get their shot as it becomes available.

Just visit the link again later to make an appointment as more future COVID-19 vaccine clinics become available.

The Iredell County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. A second-dose of Pfizer vaccine is required at least 21 days after the first dose is administered. You must receive the same brand for the first and second doses, whether receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Please be mindful of the brand name of your first vaccine dose so you can make a second dose appointment where the same brand is being offered.

Please schedule an appointment considering the following information. You will not be able to receive the vaccine on the day of your appointment: