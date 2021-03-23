Iredell County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

if you are under 16 years of age, are in quarantine or isolation, feeling very sick with temperature or have had any kind of vaccination within the past 14 days. Also, if you are taking a blood thinner or have a bleeding disorder and have had a previous reaction to a vaccine or other injectable in the past or have never had a vaccine/injectable in the past then you would need a doctor’s note to receive the vaccine during your appointment. Also, you will not be able to receive the vaccine if you had monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the past 90 days.

Remember, if you do not have an appointment or do not meet the above eligibility requirements in Group 1,2, 3, or 4, you will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the March 24 COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North Iredell High School.

Remember, together the COVID-19 vaccination and following recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccine, should still wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and wash their hands.

If you have any questions, please call the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 704-878-5300 and then press 1.