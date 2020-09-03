Iredell County Health Dept reports 30th death from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s 30th death due to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 25 since Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,640 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 172,209 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 1,656 since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,803 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 858. The total number of completed tests is 2,347,837.

In Iredell, 24 are currently hospitalized, and 2,171 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 415 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 999 cases.