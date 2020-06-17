Iredell County marriage licenses: May 31-June 6
Iredell County marriage licenses: May 31-June 6

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 31-June 6. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Katherine Corum to Bruce Arrigo

Ha Nguyen to Tommy Ngo

Sarah Duffau to Joseph Dance IV

Cheyenne Dunbar to Kevin Samuels

Casey Brown to Elijah Roark

Charles Boyd Jr. to Tina Whitley

Thea Janes to Hashon Bell

Hannah Carter to Aaron Loftin

Gregory Davis to Monique Niederer

Vonda Hayes to Hildred Miller Jr.

Heather Sneed to Cody Streich

Florin Beschea to Jesse Elkins

Michael Bell to Brittany Wright

Andres Carmona Arango to Laura Grisales Perez

Shilah Neely to Hailey Mutton

Christy Threatt to Taylor Christian

Sarah Scott to Marcus Earl

Randall Lee to Lacey Wellman

Sarah Giggy to Robert Yannacci

Courtney Murphy to Timothy MacCarrick

William Paulson to Rebecca Hamilton

Tiffany Cureton to Chris Squires

Willie McCombs Sr. to Sadie Caldwell

Susan Scarcella to Thomas Clark

Leiannie Rodriguez-Lopez to Chase Smith

Cargill Hutt to Felicia Lynch

Sebastian Maciel to Erika Osorio Diaz

Austin Williams to Adrianna Hernandez

Kristen Needham to Mario Saragoni

Rubicelia Villafurete to Elvin Rios Lopez

Hannah Simpson to Brandon Barksdale

Trevor Haas to Christine Barna

Megan Beretich to Andrew Makowski

Kerri Robichaux to William Mosko III

Dorothy Maready to Michael Swift

Megan Rothey to Derik Sanders

Teighlor Sain to Jesse Maloney

Leonardo Arbaiza to Clara Garcia Morales

Jesus Gutierrez Ortiz to Tania Austin

Lila Catrett to Harold Gray

Emily Payseur to Joshua Speight

