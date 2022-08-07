 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business briefs: July 24-30

METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 24-30.

Debra Ann Guglielmo, Debra A Guglielmo, and Debra Guglielmo, Guglielmo; Debra Ann, Mooresville

Indigo Blue Events, Indigo Blu Events, Charlotte Event Company and Junebug Events, Southern Charm Events & Design LLC, Nikki Delben, Mooresville

C.M. Teller, Carl Menendez, Iredell County

Abarrotes Eben-Ezer, Elizabeth Rodriguez Hernandez, Iredell County

Top Choice Insurance Agency, Xavier K. Perry, Iredell County

Zullo’s Welding and Fabrication Specialties, Anthony Zullo, Mooresville

Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, Hello Me LLC, Iredell County

Zoom Drain, Zoom Drain of Lake Norman, Lake Norman Drain & Sewer, LLC, Iredell County

TigerJaw Management Services, Timothy J. Anderton, Iredell County

Pashen’s, Charlotte A. Pashley, Iredell County

Kate’s Cottage, Red River Adobe, Catherine M. Carter, Iredell County

Clean Solutions Group, Branford Filtration, LLC, Mooresville

Luxury Ladii’s, Jaide E Brumfield-Guin, Statesville

Allstar Cheer PACS, Jennifer Klinger, Statesville

Brookdale East Broad, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County

Brookdale Peachtree, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County

Brookdale Peachtree 1, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County

Brookdale Peachtree 2, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County

Southern Solutions, Michael Alexander, Mooresville

