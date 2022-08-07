Iredell County new business briefs: July 24-30

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 24-30.
Debra Ann Guglielmo, Debra A Guglielmo, and Debra Guglielmo, Guglielmo; Debra Ann, Mooresville
Indigo Blue Events, Indigo Blu Events, Charlotte Event Company and Junebug Events, Southern Charm Events & Design LLC, Nikki Delben, Mooresville
C.M. Teller, Carl Menendez, Iredell County
Abarrotes Eben-Ezer, Elizabeth Rodriguez Hernandez, Iredell County
Top Choice Insurance Agency, Xavier K. Perry, Iredell County
Zullo’s Welding and Fabrication Specialties, Anthony Zullo, Mooresville
Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, Hello Me LLC, Iredell County
Zoom Drain, Zoom Drain of Lake Norman, Lake Norman Drain & Sewer, LLC, Iredell County
TigerJaw Management Services, Timothy J. Anderton, Iredell County
Pashen’s, Charlotte A. Pashley, Iredell County
Kate’s Cottage, Red River Adobe, Catherine M. Carter, Iredell County
Clean Solutions Group, Branford Filtration, LLC, Mooresville
Luxury Ladii’s, Jaide E Brumfield-Guin, Statesville
Allstar Cheer PACS, Jennifer Klinger, Statesville
Brookdale East Broad, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County
Brookdale Peachtree, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County
Brookdale Peachtree 1, Southern Assisted Living, LLC, Iredell County
Brookdale Peachtree 2, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County
Southern Solutions, Michael Alexander, Mooresville