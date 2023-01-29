Iredell County new business name: Dec. 22-Jan. 21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 22-Jan. 21.
Let’s Go Parts, Mission Parts LLC, Iredell County
KB Titan Racing, CLRW, LLC, Mooresville
Cucu’s Bites, Carlos Enrique Gil Luzardo, Iredell County
JB Promotions, JB Cobb, Olin
Hair by Angie 1969, Angela Mastrando, Iredell County
Buddy BS BBQ Sauce, Alton A. Gaither III, Rana Gaither, Statesville
Tetra Gun Care, Engineered Materials Inc., Iredell County
Mooresville Merchant, Kimberly A. Ritchie, Mooresville
Twist of Flava, Nina Haley, Mooresville
The Men’s Den Testosterone Clinic, Men’s Den T Clinic, Front Porch Wellness PLLC, Stony Point
Azuquita Café, Edwin Santiago, Statesville
Hope’s Love Garden, Daisy Sky, Garden of Hope, Baucom Integrated Pest Management, Flourish Garden Party, Baucom Abundance Enterprise, LLC, Mooresville
R.F.W. Labor, Santiago Reyes, Iredell County
Fibrenew Lake Norman, Jeffrey Bill and Virginia Crouse Renovations Corporation, Mooresville
Collaborative Worship, House of Hope Deliverance Ministries Inc., Mooresville
TNT Dynamite Dogs, GADMC LLC, Mooresville
H2Overboard, H2Overboard Boat Rentals, H2Overboard Lake Norman, Heath Schmidt, Alexandria Schmidt, Mooresville
SIT. by Kit, Carey Adrienne Steiss, Mooresville
Pristine Painting, Carlos Enrique Gutierrez, Iredell County
CARS Tour, Championship Auto Racing Series, LLC, Mooresville
CWS Maintenance, Car Wash Service Near Me LLC, Iredell County
Insane Clothez, Tammie Williams, Statesville
Race City Retro Collectibles, Philip Roy Morin, Iredell County
PitTec, Rodney Keith Crabtree, Iredell County
IDEUSA, IDE, Institute of Digital Engineering, USA, Mooresville
Ynobe Apparel, Fly Mom Clothing, Fly Kydz Clothing, LLC, Statesville
Hangar 33, Mojo Bar & Grill, Inc., Iredell County
Gaskin Home, Gaskin Home Organizing, Gaskin Home Transactions, Felicia Gaskin, Iredell County
The Mixing Bowl, Spirits and Sweets Dessert Bar, Kitchen Kreations LLC, Statesville
Breeze Cleaning Services, Frances Cesarina Martinez Olea, Mooresville
Luna Bright, Lake Norman Dental Staffing, LLC, Mooresville
The Patriot Corner, The American Patriot Supply, LLC, Iredell County
The Whitening Loft, Gaylene Bevis, Statesville
CareHere! A Premise Health company eHealth Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical P.C., Iredell County
Braven Vending, Cedar and Mckinley, Brandon Concepts LLC, Mooresville
DAB Dynasty, Demetrial Baldwin, Mooresville
Mr. Business, Mr Business, @mrbusiness, @MrBusiness, Mr. Business, LLC, Mooresville
All Occasions Florist & Gifts, Cansas Graham, Iredell County
Dobe Transportation and Excavation, Carl Ervin Rochester Jr., Statesville
Lumen Homes, Lumen Development LLC, Iredell County
Zinger Paintings, Lucille F. Scott, Mooresville
ConsignmentLKN, Serenity Life Solutions, LLC, Mooresville
Reunion Graphics, Grio Show, Roots Reunion, Queen City Grillers, GajaCa, Gary J. Carr, Mooresville
Goodflower Cleaning Services, Joy Buenaflor Steele, Mooresville
Lee Solutions & Services, Jim Lee, Statesville
Colored by Caitlin, Caitlin Pendola, Mooresville
Bi-research international, Damonte Dunham, Iredell County
Red Suit Railroad, North Pole Delivery Co., Claus Cottage, Reindeer Stable, Classic Claus LLC, Iredell County
BIM Construction, Brendan McInnerney, Iredell County
LEGACY Motor Club; LEGACY M.C., Rpac Racing, LLC, Statesville
The Captain’s Coffee, Brave Bean Ventures, LLC, Statesville
HausInspection.com, Haus Builders, Inc., Iredell County
Gonzalez Tax Service, Yesenia Gonzalez, Iredell County