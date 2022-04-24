Iredell County new business names: April 10-16

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.
Beauty Behind The Lens Photography, Marina Ivette Roman, Mooresville
Bling Bling Steam Cleaning & Mobile Detail Service, Theodore Dalton, Statesville
Catering by Tracy, Tracy’s Catering LLC, Iredell County
MPS Services, MPS Merchant Processing Services, Alfredo Batista, Mooresville
Quisol Consulting, Pop Industrial Complex, Jae Quisol, Quisol, Joseph Samuel Quisol, Mooresville
Crazy Clean Mobile Detailing, Jamaal Turner Sr., Mooresville
Chuckz Elite, Chuckz Elite LLC, Mooresville
Lips Sealed Myofunctional Therapy, Allred Enterprises, LLC, Statesville
Holly Hill Enterprises, Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County
Johnson Realty, Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County
Hardscapes Made Easy, Lincoln Thomas Lowrie, Mooresville
Two Brothers BBQ Sauce, Michael L. Leevon Howell, Iredell County
Mooresville Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Specialists, P.A., Lake Norman at Mooresville Animal Hospital, Iredell County